People have asked me as a local politician what I think about what’s been going on the last couple of weeks with all of the social unrest.
Maybe it will surprise you to find that I don’t have the answers. I don’t think it’s as simple as one side or the other side is right. I think it’s possible to condemn the murder of George Floyd and make sure that those cops go to jail for the rest of their lives but I also do not condone rioting or looting or any of the extreme reactions.
I also don’t think it is fair to condemn all of the police across this country. Is it possible to support every American and the police regardless of what color or background they are? Is it possible to believe in equal rights for everybody but not be in favor of paying reparations? Like I said I don’t know the answer.
I don’t feel compelled to march in the streets but it does not mean I condone violence from police against the marching either. I am not in favor of dismantling whole police departments. What happens when you call 911 for a crime? Who will answer? And unarmed community peace officers? I can’t go for that either.
I have a real problem with all of us being forced into lockdown for the last couple of months and my business being shut for the entire summer due to the restrictions and the fact that people can’t seem to make ends meet because of this virus. But we obey the orders. And now the orders do not have to be obeyed if you decide you would like to protest. So if somebody can’t go see their dying mom in the hospital but they could gather in groups of 10,000, You have to understand I do have a problem with that.
I think we are very fortunate to live in a town like Westerly. We do not have the social unrest that the major cities are experiencing. There were peaceful protests going on in our town and seem to be no problems between our great Westerly Police Department and the protesters. I wish this kind of situation could take place across this country.
In a time like this I find you can’t hide from giving people your opinion. I wish we knew the opinions of our other local elected officials as well. Many of them hide from social media because it’s scary. That’s not leadership. I’m here to tell you I don’t have the answers but I’m willing to listen, to both sides. At the end of the day I will make choices and decisions based on what I think is best for my family first and my community.
Peace and Love.
Caswell Cooke Jr.
Westerly
