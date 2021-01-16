Walter K. Babcock recently died. A former member of the Hopinton Town Council, during his service he served as vice president at least once, and at least once was the top candidate in vote totals. I am doing this “off the top of my head.” Ken was proud of his Native American heritage. One of Hopkinton’s greatest moments was Sept. 27, 1975. That day a group of Hopkinton residents went to the White House to see President Gerald Ford. Ken was in Native American attire and other town council members were in colonial attire. His late wife Beverly, also in Native American attire, was involved in the bicentennial, and was involved in a song for President Ford. A number attended, including myself, and I was pleased to be among those present. Later, I learned through his mother, he descends from Hezekiah Collins, one of the Hopkinton Founders in 1757. I should note the effort of the late Nathan G. Kaye, who led the celebration efforts in our town that day.
One final note: I got to go through the Cabinet room, not on tours of the White House. Ceremonies were on the outside. Notably our state senator at the time was Rob Roy Rawlings, a Democrat. His sister, Lucy Rawlings Tootell, a Republican, was our state representative at the time. Both siblings are deceased.
As we consider the inauguration on Jan. 20, we should note other presidents, vice presidents, and first ladies from our local two-state region with local ancestry. I will not list them all, but I will note the two presidents, Ulysses S. Grant and Warren G. Harding. I recall seeing local ancestry for the Bush Presidents? Flora Sheldon Bush, the elder Bush’s grandmother, was killed in 1920 in an accident outside Watch Hill. Of course, the first President Bush flew into Charlestown when he was a pilot for the United States Navy in World War II.
In closing, a lot of famous people have local ancestral roots in our two-state area. Dawn Wells, the actress best remembered for the Gilligan’s Island television program (she recently died) is another. I enjoy politics, history, and genealogy. President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris do not have local ancestry that I know of. It appears not a lot of genealogical research has been done on them.However, on the world stage, you have Boris Johnson, the prime minister of the United Kingdom, and in the United States Senate, Tammy Duckworth of Illinois.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer serves on the Hopkinton Town Council.
