I was fortunate enough to have commanded a nuclear attack submarine from the mid-to-late ’70s, arguably during the height of the Cold War. Because of the two decades of naval training and tradition exposure preceding command, I was fully aware that once I uttered the words “I relieve you Sir” to my predecessor, that I “owned” all of the good and not so good things about the ship, and was responsible for the actions of all the officers and crew. If on day two of my tour someone had made a mistake that caused a problem with the propulsion plant, and Adm. Rickover demanded that I tell him how it happened and what was I going to do about it, I could have assured I would have the shortest command tour on record if I replied “Well Admiral, you have to realize that I inherited a mess”.
Perhaps public excuses such as “inherited mess” and “the shelves were bare” by the highest levels of the much larger and more complex federal government might possibly have been excusable on day 10 or even day 100 of a presidential administration, but certainly not after more than three years. A “no mea culpa” approach to problems by our national leadership is unacceptable.
James H. Patton Jr.
North Stonington
The writer is a retired U.S. Navy captain.
