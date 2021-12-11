Robert Joseph Dole, often referred to as Bob Dole, was a political giant. In his nearly 100 years, he accomplished much. I was an alternate delegate for him at the 1996 Republican National Convention in San Diego, California. He was a Republican leader as both majority and minority leader of the United States Senate, and served in the United States House of Representatives. He chaired the Republican National Committee and was on two national tickets for the Republicans. In 1976 he was the vice presidential nominee, and 20 years later, in 1996, was the presidential nominee. I saw him multiple times in person. The last person on a major party presidential ticket to be a veteran of World War II , his damaged arm was living proof of his sacrifice. It is usually difficult to get on a presidential ticket, especially after losing a regular presidential election, and Bob Dole did it, after losing in 1976.
As a regular customer of the popular Brick Oven Restaurant in Ashaway, which closes on Sunday, Dec. 19, I wish the brother and sister team of Keith Knott and Eva Platt, who ran it, success in their futures. This business, an important fixture in Ashaway, has been quite popular, and after renovations will reopen next year under new ownership. To the new owners, Pamela Grills Naccarato and her husband, Peter, who will be doing business as Brick and Grills, I extend to them my regards for success in their new venture.
Joseph Moreau has proven himself dedicated to his role as director of public welfare. This office has a true advocate with Mr. Moreau. I salute him for his interest. If you need help, or others in town, please contact him. Nichole Woodward, who has an office at the Westerly Senior Citizens Center, is another fine resource in our area. Staying warm is an important part of this time of year. There are multiple sources of help on heating assistance and other issues.
The United Way of Rhode Island has an important three-digit number: 211. This number can give someone information on various assistance, on multiple topics, for those who need help. I also remind Hopkinton taxpayers to check and see if they are eligible for reduced property taxes by contacting the tax assessor’s office in town.
In closing, season’s greetings to all. Those wanting to contact me for town business can use scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org; or non-town business at chariho1971@gmail.com.
One can also use the telephone to contact me by calling or texting me for town and non-town matters at 401-677-9503.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
