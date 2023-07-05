Regarding “Blistering heat wave pressures Texas’ electrical power grid,”in the June 28 Nation & World briefs in The Sun: Blistering heat? Yeah, and climate change started out as an “oh by the way” brief too before burning its way to front-page news. Electricity lights up our life, powers our prosperity and fuels climate change if not managed right. Our region is central to energy development, taking center stage when whale oil and hydropower fueled homes and commercial enterprises, before coal eclipsed our comparative advantage, powering our country forward. Coal miner employment peaked in 1923 when 863,000 miners took the daily plunge. But mechanization and alternative energy generation eroded coal industry employment to today’s 55,156, but like a coal shaft, it’s headed south with no practical means to come up for air.
Forward always, looking back only to learn from history lest we repeat it, the coal-powered steam train left the station long ago with nostalgia and perfection best confined to the dictionary as the future is met every second of every day, slipping into the past, carrying our lives with it.
July 4th — Independence Day — reinforces our life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness goals our country was founded on that should be fundamental human rights for all 334-plus-million Americans. But let’s take a timeout to grill tortured animals on the backyard grill? I don’t think so: Let’s put time in to spread these rights to all Americans that might be different from the white, male, land-owning “masters” these universal values were once enshrined for before we dropped selfishness and found inclusiveness in the process. That’s justice with a 365-day pursuit that never takes a holiday. I don’t know that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, but I do know that justice means fundamental human rights belong to all humans, though we need to start with the bare necessities of life. Air, water, food and shelter come first, which provide the foundation for the higher ideals of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. After all, we’re told the human body is approximately 60% water, so how could we possibly let pure water sink below our top priority? Some questions must remain rhetorical, as the polluted Supreme Court, whose current majority was appointed by presidents who lost the popular vote, destroyed the Clean Water Act in June 2022, which I believe is a fundamentally devastating blow to all Americans whose body consists of 60% water ... am I leaving anyone out? July 5 is the ideal day to provide patriotism clarity: Being a true patriot never means America right or wrong. It means pursuing life, freedom and justice for all Americans, regardless of where this pursuit takes us.
Jay Lustgarten
Westerly
