I have been a vocal critic of Charlestown’s financial management over the past few years, specifically detailing the issues involved. I have a unique perspective, having audited municipalities as a CPA and having worked as a finance director in municipalities for more than a decade. My concerns have been substantiated by our past auditor as well as our current auditor, which issued its report on Jan. 30 to the state of Rhode Island.
On Jan. 2, Bonnie Van Slyke chose not to take issue with the specific charges that I raised, instead choosing to claim that I had never been a CPA in Connecticut. In short, she chose to assail my reputation in The Sun because she couldn’t intelligently rebut the substance of my assertions. To put this in perspective, Ms. Van Slyke was essentially attempting to shoot the messenger because she didn’t like the message.
On Jan. 20, the director of the License Services Division of the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, Michael Elliott, confirmed in writing that I had been licensed in Connecticut as a CPA #7351. He also stated that he issued an email to Ms. Van Slyke advising her of this fact on the same day. I have waited to write this letter until now in the hopes that Ms. Van Slyke would do the right thing and amend her letter to The Sun of Jan. 2, apologizing for her public comments impugning my reputation. Thus far, she has chosen not to do so, which speaks volumes about her character.
I stand by my earlier public statements regarding Charlestown’s financial management, but I will not restate them now. Suffice it to say that the most recent audit has “findings” of three material weaknesses, which is highly unusual and condemning.
The auditors themselves will present these “findings” to the Town Council on March 13 at 7 p.m. I recommend all interested parties attend this meeting and challenge the auditor directly if they disagree with their conclusions.
Stephen Hoff
Charlestown
