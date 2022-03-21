I will cover three unrelated topics in this letter, the ambulance funding situation in Hopkinton, the Chariho budget situation and Republican politics.
On Friday morning, March 18, I met with Danny Sherman, who is Hope Valley Ambulance Squad chief, and Sandie Myers of the organization, at their headquarters. It was a productive meeting. Possibly, the most productive is the fact I pointed out items can be placed for budget action by petition. Our Hopkinton town clerk, Elizabeth “Lisa” Cook-Martin, was contacted. She checked the town charter. A petition to add things to the town budget vote needs to be submitted no later than April 6, with 200 signatures. Time is of the essence, if that is done. I am of course interested in how the three fire districts in Hopkinton and Richmond, as well as the town government of Richmond, respond to the ambulance funding issue. Hope Valley Ambulance Squad takes in all of Richmond and the northern part of Hopkinton. Ashaway Ambulance Association takes in the other part of Hopkinton. Although not in recent years, I have been an officer of the Ashaway Fire District.
As we approach the April 5 school district budget vote, it is reasonable to expect local officials to make a case for their position in regards to the school budget. In each town the majority of town taxes goes to schools, especially Hopkinton and Richmond. I especially wonder how many local officials will remain quiet and not take a public stand? I am publicly against the school budget, and my colleague Stephen Moffitt, the Hopkinton Town Council president, is in favor. I do think it is long overdue for an outside management study of the school district operations.
I chair the Republicans in Hopkinton, and am still interested in local town candidates for November. It portends to a great Republican year.I think likely one of the greatest ones in my lifetime. If you are interested in running as a Republican in Hopkinton, please contact me very soon. I can be reached at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com. Interest is higher than normal, that is why I am mainly saying this. Remember any Republican or unaffiliated voter can run as a Republican. If you are registered as a Democrat you can still run as a Republican, but you need to register as a Republican or unaffiliated voter at this point, so as to keep that possibility open to run under our party banner. Politically speaking there are multiple Republican groups in Rhode Island. A conservative Republican group meets at our state headquarters in Airport Plaza in Warwick on the first Saturday of the month. Also on the third Saturday of the month in Wakefield, we always have an interesting breakfast with other “South County Republicans,” with interesting talk and discussion. If you are interested in running for the Rhode Island General Assembly or federal office, I can connect you with others, or better still go to the Rhode Island State Republican website.
Anyone should feel free to contact me on town or Republican matters.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
