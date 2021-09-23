Since joining the Richmond Dog Park Committee, I am often asked “What’s wrong with the current dog park?” My answer is there is nothing “wrong” with the unofficial dog park, however, there is a lot to be improved.
On Buttonwoods Road, there is an old landfill that residents began to use to let their dogs safely run off-leash. In 2012, the Dog Park Committee came together to request the town cap the landfill and establish an official dog park here. This idea was ultimately not approved by the Department of Environmental Management and would be extremely costly. Without DEM’s approval this location could close or be used for another purpose at any moment. The unofficial dog park is still open and enjoyed by many people and their four-legged companions. However, it was not designed for this purpose, and an official dog park is necessary for many reasons, including stability, the surroundings and the infamous large puddle in the middle.
Our unofficial dog park is just one DEM visit away from closure. Due to the landfill beneath, it is periodically tested for invisible toxins. At this time, the water and the air quality have not been deemed hazardous. We do not know what could happen with future tests or the impact it will have. Additionally, the closeness to the transfer station results in visible litter that blows up to the fence, and to the east there is a loud construction site. Our dog park could be one of the first things an animal lover visits while in town. The current location showcases the small industrial district instead of the amazing hiking trails, river activities, local businesses and history.
The Heritage Trail, on Country Acres Road, was built to be a safe hiking area for all regardless of their physical capabilities. It is inclusive and free for all, including low-income households, the disabled, the elderly and those with poor health. The addition of a dog park would complement the Heritage Trail perfectly. Land near the trailhead has been approved by the Town Council to be the site of the Official Dog Park.
With the support of our community, the Dog Park Committee is hoping to build a safe, accessible dog park our town can be proud of. A quality dog park can strengthen a community by bringing neighbors with a common interest together and create a network filled with advice and guidance. It will also provide and promote outdoor recreation inclusive of everyone. The committee first needs to raise funds to provide a fence.
You can support our work with a monetary donation, by purchasing a personalized brick to be placed at the new location and by attending our fundraising events! We always welcome the public to the committee meetings and typically meet twice a month. Reach out to any committee member and we will confirm the next meeting date with you or find the meeting information on the Secretary of State’s website pursuant to the Open Meetings Act.
Samantha Wilcox
Richmond
