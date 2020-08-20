A letter to Westerly Police Chief Shawn Lacey:
Just a note to let you know that in this time of COVID-19, and so much adversity regarding treatment of one another individually or by politicians, or by the subject of this note, law enforcement, I thought it prudent to share what I personally witnessed this past week with you and the readership of our local newspaper, The Westerly Sun.
Know that no one knew who I was nor do I personally know the police officer involved, and I did not identify myself until later.
On the morning of Thursday, Aug. 6, I was present when a bicycle/automobile accident occurred in a parking lot here in town. Thank God no one was seriously injured, thus there was no need for an ambulance or medical personnel. I did not visually witness the accident; I simply heard the loud “Thump!” of the bicyclist against the automobile. I did visually witness, however, the good news. You see, the police were notified, and a patrol officer named Peterson, Badge 51, responded. The courtesy and professionalism that this young lady officer exhibited was nothing short of exemplary! The first words from her mouth were, “Is anyone injured?” (as the automobile operator had also stated earlier). She then went to work in interviewing both parties involved in the accident and explaining the sequence of events necessary for those involved to complete once her report was taken.
When I look at the daily news, I see nothing but what I consider bad news most of the time. Well, people of Westerly, let us know now that our slice of heaven here is protected and served by an extremely professional, efficient, thorough and courteous police department, and this has never been so evident in my experience and opinion than today, when I readily observed all of these traits in one highly dedicated and strongly motivated Police Officer Peterson, Badge 51.
To you, Chief Lacey, and all the former chiefs I have served with and known, and especially you, Officer Peterson, thank you for absolutely demonstrating the most admirable traits for all public servants to take as an example.
Again, Police Officer Desiree Peterson, thank you very much!
Barry F. Cole
Westerly
The writer was the president of the
Westerly Town Council from 1996-98.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.