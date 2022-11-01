On Nov. 8, we will be voting on Question 4, the $50 million bond for elementary schools.
Why should we vote to approve this bond for our school district? First, it will allow us to improve our elementary school buildings just like we improved the middle school and high school. This will give our children a better place to learn. Second, it will create a more equitable elementary school system with every child attending an updated and improved school building. Third, the school building plan will give the school district flexibility in the future. If our school population expands, we will be able to accommodate that growth. If the population goes down, we will be able to reconfigure the elementary school system to fit the needs of the school district. Fourth, it will allow us to maximize state reimbursement funds and reduce the tax burden on the local property taxpayer.
We have a chance to help to build a better future for our children with this bond referendum. Please vote “Yes” on Question 4 on Nov. 8.
Michael Ober
Westerly
The writer is a member of the Westerly School Committee running for re-election.
