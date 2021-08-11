The first week in August of was one heck of a week.
News leaked that Obama was having a massive 60th birthday bash at his oceanfront estate on Martha’s Vineyard. Five hundred celebrity/media/political types were to descend on the island in an air armada of private jets. We haven’t seen an air armada of this size since we bombed the heck out Germany in World War II. When word leaked out about the size of the event, Obama scaled back the party.
But not to worry. The New York Times actually wrote that the guests were “sophisticated” and “vaccinated.” The Times failed to mention anything about the 200 people working the event. Does anyone want to take a guess how many “sophisticated and vaccinated” waiters there are in Massachusetts?
On the climate front, the people trying to jam it down our throat have multiple mansions around the world, private jets, and huge SUVs. And when they have us living in mud huts with a single candle for light and heat, they will still have that lifestyle.
We are told by these exact same people that we must go green. However, one of the places that we “must” (to quote a recent letter in The Sun) NOT have windmills is off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard. That idea was crushed years ago. We can’t spoil the view from the “Yard” to save the world. The elitists aren’t giving up anything to go green and the local, state and national ecoloons can’t figure it out.
Here’s a simple question. If they aren’t going green, why are they jamming it down our throats?
Five hundred guests attending a birthday bash and two hundred staff working the party was, to put it politely, a masks-optional event. The “special” people time and time again ignore their own mask mandates. You go to church or have a family gathering without a mask and you are a super-spreader, the scum of the earth. The amazing thing about mask mandates is that the masks have basically zero capability of stopping the virus. That is exactly what Fauci said. With the exception of masks rated N95 or better, the virus is small enough to easily pass thru the masks.
Don’t get me wrong. I am all for maintaining social distancing; washing frequently and the vaccine. However, people have been harassed, assaulted, arrested, prosecuted and jailed for not wearing masks that are totally ineffective in preventing the spread of the virus.
It’s not and never was and never will be about the climate and masks. It’s about creating an illusion that the government is doing something, and it’s about the mandates. It’s always been about the mandates. You may complain but you will do as you are told.
Obama just gave the global warming crowd and the mask police a double fickle finger of fate. And they deserve it.
Phil Gingerella
Westerly
