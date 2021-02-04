It seems that the council must have anticipated Mr. Angelo’s Jan. 29 letter to the editor. He writes that at the Jan. 20 public hearing for the Comprehensive Plan, not one of the councilors knew what the term “form-based code” meant. In fact, some went scrambling to their cell phones to look up what it meant — not an easy task to accomplish in a few short seconds.
It turns out, at that hearing, Mr. Sculco asked the council to delete the FBC from the Terms and Concepts section at the end of the proposed plan. I have been writing and speaking to the council since Nov. 4, 2019, about the horrors associated with form-based code since Town Planner Letendre introduced it when she submitted to the council that same evening a brand new Comprehensive Plan she labeled “Official November 2019 Comprehensive Plan Working Draft.” And, by the way, I have tried unsuccessfully, innumerable times to get an explanation for why the 2015 council-appointed Citizens’ Advisory Committee’s February 2018 Comp Plan Draft, written from the citizens’ perspective, was dumped. No one will own up. Though not quite a hoarder, I was getting more than a vertical foot of proposed Comp Plan papers in order when I noticed in the just-downloaded adopted 2020-40 plan that “form-based code” and “housing tourism”— another of my nemeses — had been deleted.
The council listened and summarily deleted both terms. YEAH! But now, what are they going to do? Form-based code was listed for a very critical reason. The entire just-adopted 2020-40 Comprehensive Plan is premised on that nasty little term running riot throughout the plan and which, just by itself, will forever change the character and culture of what the citizens of Westerly, who love their town and do not want it to change very much, want their town to look like down the line. This adopted Plan is NOT the citizens’ plan at all, but the plan of the business community with a lot of help from attorneys and the Development Services Department.
Form-based code will so streamline the development application process as to make it a breeze to get approvals. Slip the zoning official, who now handles the process administratively, a little something, and who knows? We’re all honest Abes, right? The old code, with pages and pages of use tables, gets reduced to just a few and much more general categories. Where the old code (Euclidean) regulates density, lot sizes, setbacks, etc., form-based code promotes low-/medium-income housing everywhere, allows density increases and mixed zoning (commercial, residential) in long-developed residential neighborhoods. Instead of zoning districts, the town’s been divided into 27 or 28 neighborhoods, which FbC says will help small businesses — corner stores, hair salons, attorney offices, coffee shops, boutiques in every neighborhood, which means for you to get out and walk or bicycle for your cup of coffee. No more lots with your private patches of paradise. Why allow 25 private lots when form-based code says one many-floored structure can house 25 singles, couples or families, plus a ton of open space?
Hatsy Moore
Westerly
