Thank you to the voters in Westerly who made their voice heard on Election Day. Voters chose all the candidates supported by the Westerly Democratic Town Committee. That is very much appreciated. Election Day is now behind us. Now the important work begins.
We have a strong team advocating for us in Providence with Senator-Elect Victoria Gu who will work with her more experienced delegation members, Representative Azzinaro and Representative Kennedy. All three of these outstanding individuals worked closely with the candidates for Town Council and School Committee during the campaign.
On the local level, we welcome Ed Morrone back to the Town Council. His experience as a representative, senator and former town councilor will greatly add to the collective wisdom of the new town council. Ed will be joined by newcomers Kevin J. Lowther II, Joy Cordio and Mary Scialabba; making the town council stronger than ever. Westerly has elected two Black elected officials for the first time in the town’s history, Kevin on the town council and Leslie on the school committee. The diversity of our team not only by race, but by experience, gender and diversity of thought shows that we are truly representative of the community we serve. Our team will engage the other three members of the new council: Mr. Overton, Mr. Aiello and Mr. LaPietra to move the town forward.
The School Committee also gains experience and new ideas with Michael Ober and Leslie Dunn. Mike brings experience from the finance board and school committee. If you haven’t met Leslie yet, you should. She is bright, articulate and has a steel spine. She will be a tremendous advocate for better schools and student achievement.
There are many issues to address including staffing key positions in the town and schools, collective bargaining agreements, budgets, facility planning, economic development and a myriad of “routine” issues that come before the town council and school committee. Our team is committed to working together with all stakeholders, to be open, transparent, respectful, and remaining focused on making Westerly an even better place to live and work.
Leo Manfred, Jon Lallo,
Diane Chiaradio Bowdy,
Michael Ober, David Patten
Westerly
The writers are members of the executive board of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee.
