Responding to Ms. Van Slyke’s letter on May 2, “Your input is important, Charlestown,” she’s correct, we need to pay closer attention to the budget process, since we’ve seen it play out before where an excess in revenue became a plan nobody wanted except certain members of the council. I urge everyone to tune in specifically to watch which members are pushing for what plan of action. While there is nothing wrong with tucking money away in a “rainy day” fund, there comes a time when that money needs to be available and accessible. If it isn’t, it isn’t any good to anyone; and during this time of uncertainty is the most important time to have municipal finances that are flexible and responsive to the needs of the citizens.
Coming out of this pandemic, citizens will be looking at their federal, state and municipal leaders for guidance. True leadership will shine through in the form of forward-thinking. Those who protect workers while helping small business owners will be the ones who stand the test of time. Remember the popularized definition, “Insanity is doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results.” Now is not the time to be stuck in the same rut of thought. So please, participate in the May 11 council meeting or send questions to the Town Clerk. The only way our democracy survives is by active participation of the citizenry, and lately it seems the town has been run by a select few.
Thom Cahir
Charlestown
