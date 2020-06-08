As my first term in office is coming to a close, I am humbled to learn that I have so many loyal and hardworking supporters who would like for me to run for the Hopkinton Town Council again this year. I accept the challenge and I pledge to continue to be the “voice of the people” on the council.
Several of the council’s decisions during the past two years have been by 3-2 votes and have not always been what our residents wanted. If you feel there are issues that have not been addressed to your satisfaction, please let me know.
NOW IS THE TIME TO RUN FOR POLITICAL OFFICE! Anyone else interested in running for local office as a Democrat or an Independent is welcome to contact me at sharondavistc@gmail.com and join me in this year’s campaign. I would be happy to answer questions, provide you with materials/information on how to run a successful campaign, and ways to minimize costs.
Hopkinton local government needs change. Let’s work together to make that happen!
Sharon Davis
Hopkinton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.