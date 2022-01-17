Although I lived in Westerly most of my life, I am no longer a resident. I devoted my 32-year career to public education as a teacher and administrator. The last seven of those years I proudly served as principal of both Babcock and the new Westerly Middle School. I subscribe to The Westerly Sun and have been reading letters to the editor, etc., in recent times. Those letters have covered the issue of critical race theory instruction in the schools, increased workload during the pandemic, as well as teacher contract negotiations. As a non-resident I cannot speak at School Committee meetings, but I have been provoked to write after reading some recent letters submitted by, I suspect, beleaguered and tired teachers.
These are sad and chaotic times in our world, country, and communities. We are divided by politics, religion, vaccination status, etc. We are socially distanced by a pandemic. Many are burdened by extreme financial difficulties during a period of historically high inflation. Others are experiencing grief, without necessary closure, as a result of the death of loved ones during this time. This is testing our resilience as human beings. It’s testing our faith — our ability to love, to give and forgive.
How are we responding to this time? Should we become more vehement in our political views? Should we blame and criticize those who are vaccinated or unvaccinated? Should we use religion and the fear of God as a banner of self-righteousness? To all these questions I say no, adamantly I say no, not now.
I say to all of those who now work in the service professions — those roles that directly serve others — teachers, ministers, priests, police, doctors, nurses — your work is the work of modern disciples without question. You must present a face of kindness and compassion when you may be receiving little in return. As a matter of fact, all workers at this time are working harder than ever and may feel more unappreciated than ever.
For those reasons, I say it is the time to invest in human capital. I do not know the details of the Westerly School System budget for next year. Nor do I know the details of the town budget of Westerly, of which the school budget comprises a vast majority. What I do know is that changes can be made, and these are unprecedented times for making such changes. So now is a time to make the changes to invest in your people.
Barbara Miller
Hopkinton
