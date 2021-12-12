I am a longstanding member of the Westerly community.
I read in the Westerly Sun that the Westerly Town Council will be discussing the issue of beach crowding at the Old Town Beach. It is sad to see the beaches eroding. The beaches erode, yet the parking lots remain the same size.
At this point, managing the crowding is a safety issue. Last summer, I was walking along the beach one busy weekend day, and I saw a man in distress in shallow water. While a couple of Good Samaritans helped the man out of the water, I attempted to get the attention of the lifeguard, jumping up and down, waving my arms. The lifeguard did not see the man in distress and he did not see me. Discussions about beach crowding should consider safety.
Part of the solution to crowding is beach access. Now is the time for the Town Council to look at the bigger picture and shoreline access in Westerly, including Watch Hill. Now is the time for the state legislature to support House Bill 5469, which allows citizens to be on the shoreline up to 10 feet above the most recent high tide line. It is a fair bill and I support it.
Caroline Contrata
Westerly
