The campaign season will soon be upon us in earnest with candidate filings. To run for office is an important undertaking. All potential candidates should have an understanding of what office they are running for and the time commitment to the position. I want to point out some things historically and some governance. Any views expressed are not necessarily the views of the Hopkinton Town Council, which I am a member, and the Hopkinton Republican Town Committee, which I chair. I am speaking for myself.
When you are a town council member or Chariho School Committee member you are working with others on the same body. The majority may not agree with you, and you can be on the losing side even many times. Politics is not an activity for those with a “thin skin” or “faint of heart.” You will find many things you cannot do either to lack of support, lack of interest, and not being under your control.
Hopkinton has fewer elective offices than in earlier times. The town council of five members until the 1970 election elected members by a numbered at-large seat. Candidates were paired against a specific numbered candidate. That changed for the smaller towns throughout Rhode Island in 1972 based on the court decision. 1972 is a significant year as it is the last competitive year for Hopkinton Town Clerk as the incumbent, Lawrence W. Kenyon, a Republican, prevailed against Irene Bedrosian, the Democrat. Two of my direct ancestors, Simeon Perry and Caleb Potter, were among the earliest Hopkinton town clerks. Since 1974 all town clerk elections have been uncontested in Hopkinton.
Around that time Hopkinton became a politically competitive town, although it was a Republican town historically before that. In that era, all voters could vote on the town and school budgets, and not just property taxpayers. There was a requirement you actually had to pay taxes and not just be a registered voter. The town treasurer was formerly elected, since replaced by a finance director. We used to have a three-member elected Board of Tax Assessors elected for a staggered six-year term. We previously had elected moderators and clerks for the voting districts, but the state took those offices from the election process. The town moderator position, not to be confused with voting district moderator, was put on the ballot in the 1980s. I ran twice unsuccessfully for it, then being listed on the ballot, but was elected as a write-in twice much later.
I do want to note this: the Chariho School District consumes around three-fourths of Hopkinton’s taxes. Other than filling a vacancy on it, the town council has no control over school policy. Since the 1980s, the Chariho School District has been totally regionalized for all grades.
In closing, those not interested in running for office can seek a board or commission appointment. Thanks to our many volunteers in government and also in organizations. For town government business only, reach me at scott.bill.hirst@hopkintonri.org or only personally, and for Republican business, please use scottbillhirst@gmail.com and 401-302-5972.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.