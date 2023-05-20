Your story “Stained-glass window with dark-skinned Jesus stirs questions” (May 15) is not surprising. Warren’s St Mark’s Episcopal Church depicting a black Jesus and speaking on a level plane with the Samaritan woman would be inconceivable without the Christian faith. We moderns bring our secular minds and biases to historical facts, miss connecting the dots and see Christianity as a reactionary and negative voice in our society. The Seneca Falls Convention of 1848 was led by Elizabeth Cady Stanton, an Episcopalian, and was held in a Wesleyan Church (Methodist).
19th-century feminism, abolitionism and the anti-slavery movement would be inconceivable without the strong influence of Methodism both in England and the U.S. Wesleyans were among the first to ordain women and confront the notion that Christianity is incompatible with slavery and subjugation of women, calling us all to race and sexual equality. Why then is it surprising that the influence of these Christian movements find themselves portrayed in St. Mark’s 1878 stained-glass window?
Roy E. Jacobsen
Charlestown
The writer is a retired pastor from the New York Conference of the United Methodist Church.
