I am writing in response to the town’s decision not to renew their lease at Westerly Marina on Margin Street. As usual, the town’s greed and lust for tourists’ money is placed above that of a lifelong Westerly citizen, a member of the Westerly Fire Department, and respected member of the community.
In the May 22, 2022, issue of The Westerly Sun it was stated that “Assistant Harbor Master Kimberly Rayner Russell and Douglas Brockway, a member of the Zoning Board of Review and the Economic Development Commission, said a recent walk-through inspection of the property, which is along the Pawcatuck River, revealed several needs.” Ms. Rayner Russell worked for Frank Hall Marina, a potential rival, for years.
“A lot of things need to be cleaned up. Over time this has gone in a direction that is going to take a long time to come back from,” Rayner Russell said.
By not extending the lease, the town will have an opportunity to more closely assess the property, Rayner Russell said.
“It is really scary — the condition has deteriorated. Talk about liability,” Town Council President Sharon Ahern said.
Well, the town IS the landlord! They never inspected, or upgraded, the property? Is that the tenant’s fault? No.
The town is applying for a grant and going to use $500,000 to hire a company to do analysis and upgrade suggestions for the property? Why didn’t the town perform yearly maintenance on the property if they were that concerned?
Meanwhile, 50 boat owners are in limbo in contrast to five to 10 fishermen who the town wishes to cater to so they can drive up the river and deliver their catch. Will fishermen go the extra miles with the costs of fuel?
The town is hoping someone comes into the property and spends millions of dollars on upgrading the property, making a “river walk” (from Margin Street?) and still owning the property? Their record of no maintenance does not make that a very attractive investment.
So, a local business owner is out of business, boat owners are in limbo and the town has not started any construction or maintenance nor made a decision on the property. Yet, they removed the docks.
“There are some 37 commercial small boat fishermen and women working in Westerly,” Morrone said. Excellent math, displace over 50 continuous yearly Westerly area mariners for potentially 37 fishermen.
One might logically think “leave the business open and let it operate and create some income while we decide the direction of the property,”but alas that is not “the Westerly Way,” is it?
Tom Crompton
Westerly
Do “special interest groups" who want to occupy this Town property take precedence over the views of the residents of the neighborhoods surrounding this property? No, I don't think so. I would guess very strongly that the residents in the neighborhoods surrounding Margin Street would not be in favor of any further development on Margin Street. There is too much traffic in that area and most vehicles do not observe the 20 MPH speed limit. The Town Council should find it mandatory to do a survey of the surrounding neighborhoods for resident’s opinions on any further development of this Town property before proceeding any further. Stop development for development's sake! Stop the “special interest groups” from ruining neighborhoods.
