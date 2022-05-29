When I saw Mr. Chiaradio’s letter in The Sun regarding the removal of the book “Gender Queer” from the Westerly High School library (“Decision on library book should be reversed,” May 24), I was going to respond, but the horrific school shootings in Texas sort of took me over, so I let it go. But having thought about it, I’ve decided to comment on his letter instead of ignoring it because that’s what people of the same ilk as Mr. Chiaradio, that is, people who want to ban books, want to happen. They want us to become preoccupied with other things. They want us to look away!
Mr Chiaradio, you can wrap yourself in the belief that you want this book banned because by leaving it on the shelves of the Westerly High School library, Mr. Garceau and the “secret committee,” whoever that is, are committing a crime of moral turpitude by not giving in to your demand. But however you choose to couch your words on this issue, this is about banning books — specifically, a book you refer to as filth. Of one thing I am certain, and that is if you succeed in your crusade to remove this book from the Westerly High School library, there will be another book that doesn’t meet with your moral code. Perhaps an art book that portrays nude paintings — does Michelangelo ring a bell?
You might want to consider this Mr. Chiaradio — got a dirty eye, see a dirty world! Not everyone sees the world with your eyes.
Beverly Conti
Westerly
