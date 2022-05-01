I am writing in response to the letter of April 28 by Mr. Doug Brockway concerning the removal of the Potter Hill Dam (“Thoughts on the Potter Hill Mill Dam situation”). I do not live on the Pawcatuck River nor do I have a pontoon boat on the river nor do I have a well which is dependent on the river’s aquifer. However, for the past 60 years I have enjoyed the recreational value of the Pawcatuck River.
In recent years the ability to enjoy the river has been adversely impacted by the construction of the Bradford fish weirs, which have made portaging around them both dangerous and difficult.
My concern is that the removal of the Potter Hill Dam and the lowering of the river’s water level will further diminish the recreational value of the stretch of river from Bradford to Potter Hill.
During particularly dry summers, parts of the river are so low that navigating certain stretches in a canoe or kayak is very difficult.
Lowering the water level upstream from the Potter Hill Dam would seem to me to have an adverse effect on the migration of certain species of fish.
I understand Mr. Brockway’s position that people must learn to adjust and accept when changes occur in their neighborhoods due to school closings and other types of development.
However, altering the flow and level of a natural resource like the Pawcatuck River is not something that can be easily reversed if the consequences of removing the dam prove to be detrimental.
Like Mr. Brockway, I too would like all citizens “to use and benefit from a healthy watershed.” I am just not convinced that removing the Potter Hill Dam will be beneficial to future generations.
Wayland Currie
Westerly
