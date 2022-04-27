The next Chariho vote on their district budget is on Thursday, May 5. The vote is not on a Tuesday. Tuesday, May 3, is the annual financial town assembly at Hopkinton Town Hall. That night voters can bring their ideas on the proposed town budget. Monday, May 2, is the first regular meeting of the Hopkinton Town Council for May.
The recent school budget vote should be a lesson. Charlestown is one of our state’s lowest property tax municipalities, and as expected traditionally approved it. Hopkinton and Richmond did not. However, what is missed by the “Chariho Establishment,” which is the School Committee and school administration, is the public is not satisfied with them. The financial aspect is only one element of the puzzle. I am not a fan of the School Committee. I am not alone. They need to build bridges with the community. They are politicians like I am and others are. They have the luxury of having generally easy elections. This appears to be changed somewhat this year, as there is more interest in running this year than usual for the School Committee. The School Committee is a political office, not a professional one. The professional aspect of running the schools comes from the staff.
One of my roles as a member of the Hopkinton Town Council is to participate in selecting for the Chariho School Committee when a vacancy occurs. In the last School Committee vacancy from Hopkinton, Tyler Champlin was bypassed for an appointment. I advocated for him to no avail. Another was appointed in a 3-2 vote. Mr. Champlin, a certified public accountant, would be an especially great asset on the School Committee now. To his credit, Mr. Champlin has shown an interest in the proposed school budget, despite being bypassed for the School Committee appointment.
Remember the proposed cuts in the proposed school budget may be interesting. However, remember these facts. The maintenance of effort rule essentially guarantees the same budget amount as the previous year. The “Esser funds” are being used on some proposed budget matters. The problems of the “Chariho Establishment” are self-inflicted. I still believe in an outside management study of school district operations. Is the “Chariho Establishment” afraid of something? I will let you decide!
As party chair in Hopkinton for the Republicans, I am still interested in candidates for November. If interested in running in Hopkinton as a Republican, I can be reached at 401-677-9503 and scottbillhirst@gmail.com.
In closing, the Chariho School Committee needs to listen to the public more. They suffer from “political deafness” and “political arrogance.” As a positive suggestion, they could use one email address that citizens can reach all at once. The Hopkinton Town Council does this through towncouncil@hopkintonri.org. The “Chariho Establishment” may have another serving of “humble political pie” coming up. We will see!
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is a member of the Hopkinton Town Council.
