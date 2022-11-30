In 1945, my mother brought me along to Park Avenue Drug Store in a suburb of Dayton, Ohio,. My mother once told me the only people in the store were she, me, the druggist and Orville Wright, the first human being to fly an airplane. He and his brother, Wilbur, designed and built the plane that was first flown on Dec. 17, 1903, in Kitty Hawk, N.C.
When the Wright brothers returned to Dayton, my grandfather offered them the use of his property, called Huffman Prairie, which became the first airport in the world.
Robert Huffman Mitchell
North Stonington
