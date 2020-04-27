“Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
This letter is being written as a resident/taxpayer living in North Stonington and not by or at the direction of anyone on the Board of Finance or the North Stonington Volunteer Fire Company.
Our current situation has brought out the very worst and best in people.
I have been listening to funding requests for several months. As one might expect, some are very passionate about their priorities. A lot of them are not taxpayers in town.
During public comment at last night’s meeting, it was said, “the schools are our only asset.”
I respectfully disagree.
In North Stonington we have volunteers for almost everything.
We have wide open/beautiful spaces. Abundant and beautiful wildlife is everywhere. We can see the stars at night.
We offer acres of beautiful farmland, forests and hiking trails.
One of the oldest continuous Native American reservations sits within our borders.
We have locally grown and produced food.
We can feed ourselves.
Shunock River Brewery & Cafe was formed by three friends now helping to revitalize our village and our community by providing a place for farmers to sell their goods in town.
We have neighbors helping neighbors, mask-makers, Little League, Boy Scouts/Girl Scouts and churches.
The beautiful, historical Wheeler Library sits in the heart of our village.
Small businesses owners and employees know your name.
Our community cares for each other.
Our Resident State Troopers know us.
The Ambulance Association was formed 50 years ago by volunteers.
Our Volunteer Fire Company is celebrating 75 years of service this year.
We are in the midst of recession and pandemic. Our volunteers have asked for two paid per diems because they don’t have enough help. They are stretched thin. They are tired. The request was for $100k, which is approximately $40 per household per month. Public safety must come first.
We need to fund our schools, but we also need to be mindful of where we are and where we are going.
Yesterday’s mail provided me with a beautiful mailer detailing “Why Our Town Needs Water And Sewer Infrastructure”.
Now is clearly not the time to invest in or pay for sewer/water in our town in hopes of attracting big business. COVID has changed many things and priorities. There are big box locations in our nearby communities with sewer/water already sitting empty.
We cannot afford it. We don’t know what the future holds. Billions of state and federal tax dollars have already been pumped into helping people meet just their basic needs.
This is not business as usual. This is a wake-up call.
We have existing roads and bridges in dire need of repair. We must fix/maintain what we have.
We need all of the facts. We need data informed decision-making in our budgeting processes, as well as the ability to consider impacts beyond the current and following fiscal year.
I am willing to sacrifice $10 per week to support two paid per diem firefighter/EMTs to ensure that someone is available to respond promptly in my time of need. Should I never need it, I’m still wiling to sacrifice for my neighbors’ safety.
We need economic development to fill existing empty storefronts. We need small business that complements our way of life and meets our needs. We do not need to keep up with the Joneses.
We must protect our natural resources. We must support our farmers, volunteers and local businesses. We also need to support our schools.
We are all in this together. We must find ways to renegotiate our contractual obligations during these lean and uncertain times. We must live within our means.
We need to support programs that help all members of our community. The numbers have to work for the haves and have nots. Big business comes and goes. The one thing that has remained the same over the past 34 years that I have lived in town are the wonderful and committed people that I have come to know and love. These people rise up and help when they are asked because that is what we do here.
North Stonington is so much more than just a great place to send your kids to school. It is a great place to grow up, to live, to work and to retire in. Let’s keep it that way for everyone.
Carolyn Howell
North Stonington
