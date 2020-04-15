The COVID-19 pandemic threatens the health of millions in this country and around the world, but also presents additional challenges for more than 24,000 Rhode Islanders living with Alzheimer’s, their caregivers, the research community and the nonprofits serving these vulnerable populations.
During this crisis, nonprofits are providing tremendous support to the communities they serve, despite facing economic hardships. Congress must establish an exclusive fund to support nonprofits with between 500 and 10,000 employees, including loan forgiveness to ensure charities like the Alzheimer’s Association can continue to effectively serve the communities that depend on them.
Please join me and the Alzheimer’s Association in encouraging Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and Congressmen James Langevin and David Cicilline to include these bipartisan policies that will have an impact on the millions of families affected by Alzheimer’s and other dementia in the fourth COVID-19 pandemic relief package.
Eric Creamer
Richmond
The writer is the director of public policy for the Alzheimer’s Association Rhode Island.
