On May 18th, the General Assembly approved and Gov. Dan McKee signed into law legislation allowing health plans funded by the state to cover abortions.
It was no surprise that our newly elected Sen. Gu, whose election campaign received tens of thousands of dollars from Planned Parenthood, Working Families and other radical leftist organizations, of course, voted in favor of taxpayer funding of abortion on demand.
Sen. Gu has no problem forcing tens of thousands of Rhode Island residents, including us in Westerly, to fund the killing of an unborn child, which we find so deeply offensive and an abridgment of our rights and freedoms. What a travesty! Planned Parenthood already receives millions of dollars each year to carry out their grisly immoral agenda. If a woman cannot afford her abortion, why doesn’t Planned Parenthood pay for it with their profits? Rhode Island’s position is most extreme, since all polls consistently show strong public opposition to taxpayer-funded abortions.
Unfortunately, we can expect more of the same votes from Sen.Gu, who is beholden to carry out the agenda of Planned Parenthood and the other groups who funded her.
Maria Parker
Westerly
