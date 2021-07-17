Today as I cleaned my cereal bin I decided to combine all the cereals in one box. Raisin Bran, Cheerios and granola. You have several boxes of uneaten cereal — a spoonful of this, a spoonful of that. And, if you open your freezer, there is a carton of ice cream with perhaps one cup left. Can I combine ice cream? (If I could find a way to get the toothpaste out of the tube and into another, I would.)
I don’t know if this combining is good, especially when you are expecting to taste salt in the vinegar chips and they taste like pretzels.
I know you can’t mix prescriptions. You can’t cure your migraine, dry up your sinuses and become regular with one pill.
One more food for thought — don’t mix Fido’s food with your food. The outcome would be disastrous.
Gloria Birchell
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.