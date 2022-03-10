Preparing a budget is no easy task. Whether it be for your family or for a regional school district that serves over 3,000 kids within the towns of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton. Most of us have a budget that we try our hardest to stick with. We only have a finite amount of capital every month to use to cover our expenses. Housing, utilities, insurance and food are a must, then there are car payments and the associated cost of fuel, repairs and additional insurance to make sure we can get back and forth to our jobs that provide the capital for us to pay for these expenses. Whatever amount maybe left over is what we can use for other necessities and discretionary spending.
Unfortunately, for most, these costs have been rising faster than we have ever seen in our lifetime. However, our monthly earnings have not grown at the same pace. When you sit and think about a school district, which operated in the preceding fiscal year with a $61 million budget, asking for more money for the upcoming year, it makes you ponder certain things. Does the administration think that the citizens of the tri-town district are nothing more than a blank check?
The Chariho district continues to ask for more money each year, which in turn requires the towns to raise property taxes to cover the increased budget of the school district. I understand the process is long and difficult but it’s time for the residents of this district to tell the administration enough is enough. On April 5 there is an all-day referendum on the proposed Chariho operating budget. If you are fed up with the ever-increasing school budget and the corresponding increase in property taxes like I am, it’s time to send a message. Vote “no” on the school budget and let the administration and school committee know that it’s time to consider the taxpayer’s voices.
And also remember, a “no” vote does not mean we are taking away funding from the schools and cutting programs. It’s telling the administration that they must utilize the same amount of revenue from the district towns as the preceding year, which is also known as level funding. $61 million worked last year, it can work again this year. Most families have had to stretch household budgets, so you to can do it, Ms. Picard.
Vote “no” on the Chariho budget and let the School Committee and administration know that the residents want fiscal responsibility brought back into focus!!
Tyler Champlin
Hopkinton
