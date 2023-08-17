Just in time for the opening of the Washington County Fair, Richmond Town Councilor Helen Sheehan has submitted another entry in the “lipstick on a pig” contest where she tries to convince spectators that violating her oath of office and the Richmond Town Charter was good for the taxpayers and the town! Her Aug. 14 letter (“Having Johnson on Chariho SC saved money”) claims Clay Johnson’s appointment to the School Committee saved Richmond taxpayers over $2 million! Why? Because “it was the first time in many years that there was a balanced number of fiscally conservative Republicans and liberal Democrats on the School Committee.” On Aug. 6 she defended her choice to ignore the election results because she had “wanted someone who had openly committed to protecting young children from being sexualized in school.” Of what, exactly, is she accusing Jessica Purcell?
And how did all these “taxpayers” vote? In neither letter does she address the “voters.” Is there a group of non-voting taxpayers that she claims to represent? Who are they, why don’t they vote, and why do they have more clout with Sheehan than the actual voters do?
Did Sheehan even read the Rhode Island Supreme Court decision that ousted Johnson from the seat rightfully belonging to Purcell?
Excerpts from the case:
“The ultimate question presented by the instant petitions is whether the Council followed the proper procedure in appointing Johnson to fill the vacancy on the School Committee” or “whether the Council violated Article 2, § 5(B) of the Charter by not appointing Purcell, the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.
“... It is clear that it was the will of the voters in the Town to have procedures in place to fill a vacancy on the School Committee with an individual who had shownsome effort and desire to be on the School Committee by running for the seat.”
The court stated that the purpose of the charter was “to secure for the citizens and for future generations the right to local self-government guaranteed to us by Article XIII of the Constitution of the State of Rhode Island.” The court never mentioned the necessity of “balancing” liberal and conservative views.
No more excuses. Three town councilors chose to overturn an election. Case closed.
Cheryl Latos
Wood River Junction
