While watching the depressing and frightening events of this summer, I am struck by the larger message they convey: VOTING MATTERS. People continue to elect climate-change deniers and obstructionists and then express their total devastation when they lose property and even lives to our worsening climate condition. People continue to elect those who oppose even commonsense gun-control measures and then express their total devastation when innocent lives are taken from them. People continue to elect those who espouse extreme, often religiously based moral beliefs, and then are surprised when government imposes them by taking away a woman’s right to her own body, or an American’s right to privacy, or a voter’s right to exercise his or her votes easily and honestly, or an American’s right to the free exercise of his or her own religious beliefs, or no religious belief at all, and on it goes.
People continue to elect those who believe that only the wealthiest among us deserve tax cuts and corporate welfare, and are then surprised when their purchasing power diminishes while those wealthy individuals and corporations gain increasing wealth and power. People continue to elect those who oppose even basic controls and oversight over corporations and businesses, and then are astonished when the air they breathe or the water they drink or even swim in makes them sick or kills them.
No one candidate will meet every need and desire of each voter, but the recurring election of those who are destroying so much of what makes America great, and whose actions are endangering us all, highlights the need for a more thoughtful selection when we each go to the polls in this November’s election and in every election into the future.
Kenneth M. Robbins
Charlestown
