As a Charlestown native and one of the founders of the Charlestown Ambulance Corps, it’s easy to express to you how disappointed and insulted my husband, Mr. Peter Richards, is that he did not receive an invitation to the 50th anniversary celebration on June 26. He didn’t even know about it till the night before, and he heard it from someone who did not know he was the first president.
And please, do not add further insult to injury by offering the excuse that there was an “open invitation” publicly posted someplace that senior citizens, or others, were supposed to see.
More investigation should have been done to contact the people who were there at the very beginning. No foundation, no ambulance corps. My husband isn’t only thinking about himself, he also is thinking about the other four people who volunteered and accepted the responsibility of signing the legal papers to form the association. They included Mr. Peter Abbruze, Mrs. Bea Fox, Mr. John Schroth and Mr. Donald Bennison.
Of course there were many other volunteers, such as James McQuaide, Fred Main, Ken Glover, Arthur Fox Sr. and Mr. Ralph Hebert, who even gave a loan for its first ambulance. Fred Ennis as fire chief also played a helping role.
We should never forget the women, the wives of these men who put on so many suppers and spaghetti-and-meatball dinners to raise money to help underwrite the costs of keeping the ambulance corps solvent. It is important to know that back in those days, the volunteers didn’t run to the Town Council begging for an extra handout, they relied on the generosity of their neighbors and the hard work of their volunteers. We will always remember the first meeting of the ambulance corps that was held at our house. The hours of training preparing to become EMTs and the first emergency runs they were called to answer. This is how the foundation of the Charlestown Ambulance Corps was put in place!
The most pathetic part of all of this is that there is really no legitimate reason for the founding members, who are still with us, not to have been invited. It was pure negligence, because their names are on a plaque or paper that should still be hanging on a wall in the ambulance corps office.
It’s been said that if you don’t know where you came from you will have trouble knowing where you are going. Let’s hope that this isn’t the first step of it going to hell in a hand basket! As natives of Charlestown, we wonder if the history of Charlestown is important to the people now in charge of volunteer organizations today. That’s important, because to have the names of the original founders of the ambulance corps, those alive and those departed, ignored during its 50th anniversary celebration smacks of irresponsibility, and it is blatantly disrespectful to the history of the town.
The Charlestown Ambulance Corps has grown from its very humble beginnings in our living room 50 years ago to what is now a very good organization that the people of Charlestown should be proud of. Anyone today that is part of the so called leadership team at the ambulance corps that is claiming credit for organizing and developing it is daydreaming! It is easy to climb into the cab of a $300,000 rescue truck that you were given and shout out, “Hey, look at me!” Well take a good look, a Johnny-come-lately who doesn’t know where he came from!
The town owes a debt of gratitude and thanks to the ambulance corps volunteers. Credit should go to them, and we thank them for the onward job that they do everyday. We are not criticizing the good work done today, just the people who helped organize the 50th celebration. You know who you are.
Kathleen A. Richards
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.