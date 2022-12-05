I have been part of 16 Thanksgiving Day contests, four as a player and 12 as a coach. When I was a player, Westerly was coached by Sal Augeri. When I was a coach, Westerly was coached by Chris Wriedt. In between these two coaches, Jim Murano and Tucker Terranova coached the Bulldogs. All four of these coaches were class acts, never losing site of sportsmanship, and are legends in the Rhode Island football community.
Calling timeouts to score again when it was 55-0? Disgraceful is too kind a word to describe the classless act of the Westerly football team this Thanksgiving Day.
In the two years Coach Dunbar has coached in this game there have been two classless acts. Last year the halftime incident where Stonington was taunted by a Westerly coach and players, this year calling timeouts with under 40 seconds to score yet another touchdown when Stonington doesn’t even run a play in the fourth quarter.
“I can see that. I can completely understand,” Dunbar said. “I think if I was on the other side, maybe I would be mad. But I am also the type of guy that I am going to take accountability of us being in that situation. If that was my team, I would say you shouldn’t be down that much.” Then WHY DID YOU DO IT? Clearly you don’t understand.
No reason for any discipline here?
Mr. Vetelino here’s a news flash: You have a classless coaching staff. What is missed here by Westerly’s staff is that this stays with you for the rest of your life. I will never forget the 53-8 loss (in 1973), but what I took away from that game is the camaraderie and class of the Westerly coaches, players and fans, and there were over 10,000 people at the game.
Mr. Vetelino, Westerly needs to clean up his mess. Why when Coach Wriedt retired didn’t you hire from within? Bob Gebler, Billy Samiagio, Dave Federico, Ronny Sposato ... what, these guys weren’t qualified? All Westerly guys, all participants as players and coaches of this game. Or were there other reasons? With the exception of Coach Ron Sposato, clean house. Dunbar and his staff need to be fired!
John W. Turner Jr.
Stonington
The writer played football for Stonington from 1971-74 and was a coach for the Bears from 1992-2004.
