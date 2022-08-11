I am writing this letter today in support of Michael Niemeyer for state Senate in District 38 (Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown). A key reason for this is his courage and willingness to step forward to challenge a 30-year incumbent to try to bring better representation for the people of Westerly and Rhode Island.
He declared back in September 2021 when there was no idea that Sen. Algiere would not run for re-election. It’s very likely that finally having an opponent after all these years made for an easier decision by Algiere to retire.
We have been seeing this across the state — many longtime incumbents choosing not to run rather than face a challenging opponent. This is not to necessarily take away from the campaigns of the other people running, but the fact is that all other candidates declared after Algiere announced his decision in May.
Michael has the kindness, commitment and integrity to be a strong and diligent state senator. He also has the career and personal background to know what it is to put in time supporting others, and how to help people be lifted up and empowered by proper governmental policy.
If you haven’t already, please check out his campaign and platform for the people. You can learn a lot at niemeyerforri.com. Please consider him with your vote on Sept. 13 and again on Nov. 8.
Jonathan Daly-LaBelle
Westerly
