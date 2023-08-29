A free press is so important to the “American Experience” our founding fathers made it a part of the Bill of Rights in our United States Constitution. We need to be concerned about the rise of technology and its dissemination of biased opinions being more circulated because of it. No publication or media is perhaps bias free, but in “the public square” a free press is essential.
I note with regret for the community at large The Chariho Times shutting down publication as well as I understand its sister paper The Coventry Courier. I thank The Chariho Times for publishing my letters and coverage of news, albeit recent reprints of The Westerly Sun articles. I at times didn’t like my letters published in both publications. I salute Kelly Sullivan for her historical article efforts in The Chariho Times. It is my understanding Betty Cotter is an accomplished and award-winning journalist while at The Narragansett Times and know obviously others resurrected The Chariho Times decades ago after it went out before. Through the years I remember Dana Brundage, Galen McGovern, Dave Husband and Brenda Chalifoux through the years at The Chariho Times. I also note others who contributed to that paper not listed here. The success of a paper I know is not limited to a few or several people. At the Hopkinton Town Council Meeting on Monday, Aug. 21, I moved to adjourn our council meeting in honor of The Chariho Times.
Regardless of what we think of our local newspapers we need to support them if only a digital subscription. I realize The Chariho Times you could not get a digital subscription. The Westerly Sun and The Chariho Times have not been doing newspaper editorials from the editors or an editorial board. The free exchange of ideas is crucial to democracy and public discourse from the public and especially community leaders. Most local leaders don’t even submit a letter to the editor to explain their views or educate the citizens on what they should know.
In closing, thanks to The Chariho Times for being part of our local area. Also, to the public, consider supporting at least your local press which is The Westerly Sun with at least a digital subscription.
Scott Bill Hirst
Ashaway
The writer is vice president of the Hopkinton Town Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.