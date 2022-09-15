As an owner of real estate in Westerly, we are supportive of the plans for the restoration and modernization of Winnapaug Golf Club. We understand the value of investing in resources and infrastructure to position a business to thrive today and the importance of ensuring it is sustainable for the future.
It is obvious that Jill and Nick Scola have a great passion for this Donald Ross gem of a course. They have one goal in mind and it is to see this project to fulfillment. We have been fortunate enough to directly witness the positive changes at Winnapaug, which include the hiring of a talented superintendent and the improvements of the fairways and greens. We look forward to seeing the course once their vision is a reality.
Their partnership with Nicklaus Design and Union Studios is proof of their commitment to the community. The “new” Winnapaug will be an asset for Westerly and no doubt will attract golfers and visitors from around the area and beyond. All pieces of the Scola’s plan will have a positive impact on the Westerly business community and its tourism economy. It is time to move forward into the next 100 years. I urge the Westerly Town Council to support this project.
Tucker and Nunzi Reynolds
Westerly
