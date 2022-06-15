A recent Sun article said that the proposed new elementary school’s architectural goals are to inspire creativity, curiosity, and a sense of belonging. How nice. But maybe we can do better. I suggest that the primary goals be a safe, durable, energy efficient building — a building that will last more than the usual 50 years. And in these demented times, we must, in my view, make the safest possible building for our children and staff.
Buildings don’t inspire kids’ creativity and curiosity. Good teachers do. And good buildings last. Good buildings last as long as Westerly’s first high school, built in 1870. A building used well over a century later by St. Pius. Good buildings are energy efficient. They’re designed with plenty of insulation and are oriented for solar efficiency. These goals should be a given. But our highest goal, and our highest priority, should be maximum safety.
We have only a few weeks to design the safest possible school for Westerly’s kids. Given past shootings, I’m sure that somewhere in our country we’ve built such schools. Our school subcommittee and architect should commit to find the latest safety designs. And commit to include all the best into our new school plans.
In my view, any new or renovated school should include: 1. bullet-proof windows throughout, 2. bullet-proof doors for entry and for each classroom, 3. steel sandwiched into the walls of each classroom, 4. a main entrance vestibule with bullet-proof interior windows allowing staff direct view of all occupants of that space, 5. state-of-the-art cameras placed throughout the school, including at all entrances and exits, 6. state-of-the-art communications within the school and with our police station and patrol car computers.
Staff must also, in my view, conduct regular, simulated intruder drills, coordinated with the police department. And repeat them until all know how to handle the worst scenarios. Training is essential.
To those who say this is alarmist and that shootings would unlikely happen here, I ask, would you bet our kids’ lives on it? Do we ever want to admit to parents that, because we failed to prepare, their children died?
To those who say it would cost too much, I would say, use the project’s remaining couple of million dollars to do this. And, if we invest in state-of-the-art school safety, there might be some federal dollars available, too.
To those who covet school moneys for other projects, I say a safe school is overwhelmingly more important.
So, let’s design a new school that is durable and efficient. And let’s invest whatever is necessary to build the safest possible school — a school that we all can vote for.
Philo Willetts Jr.
Westerly
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.