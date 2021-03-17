I was disappointed to read about the very short no-wake zone approved for the Sandy Point area. I believe the zone should extend to at least one green marker to the east of the stone folly. Almost every boat I see during the busy season stays off plane to that p[oint out of courtesy to fellow boaters anchored at Sandy Point.
Thomas Turton
Pawcatuck
