For over 23 years the developers of large parcels of land in Charlestown have been required to “cluster” homes away from environmentally sensitive areas in order to protect our groundwater, forests, and coastal and inland water bodies. It is widely agreed that, since the ordinance was adopted in 1988 (it was made mandatory in 2000), placing new homes away from sensitive wetlands and out of wetland buffers and avoiding large-scale clearing of forests has been effective in protecting our groundwater (and thus our drinking water) from pollution.
The new Town Council majority has, suddenly, proposed drastically changing this long-standing, well-tested ordinance that protects the environment in order to provide “choice” for developers. In addition, the choice that will be provided to developers by the proposed changes will also greatly reduce developers’ costs by allowing them to design their subdivisions essentially as they please.
Making changes to this ordinance was authorized quietly by the Town Council majority, and the rewrite was done in private by one town councilor with no public input.
Councilor Stephen Stokes’ new ordinance was unveiled at the Town Council meeting on May 22. However, no substantive discussion by the public of the proposed changes was allowed at the meeting. Instead, a date for a special meeting of the Town Council was set.
The public was then informed that discussion of the rewritten ordinance at the special meeting would be among members of the Town Council, exclusively. The Town Council majority, over the objection of Councilor Susan Cooper, explicitly excluded Charlestown’s elected Planning Commission and the town’s professional Town Planner from inclusion in the meeting.
The special meeting date is June 1 at 7 pm at the Town Hall. According to the agenda, the public will be allowed to be present and watch, but public comment will be allowed only at the end of the meeting, after “discussion and potential action” by the Town Council.
One word for this new and highly unusual process for changing, fundamentally, how new residential development in Charlestown will happen is “outrageous.”
Further, the environmental damage that inevitably will result won’t happen immediately, but, in due course, Charlestown’s taxpayers will be left with NO CHOICE but to pay to pay high taxes for the expensive infrastructure that will be needed to clean up the mess.
Bonnie Van Slyke
Charlestown
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.