Chariho School Committee Members must put the educational welfare of the students first, avoid conflict of interest, and render decisions based on facts, not the influences of special interest groups.
The Dec. 13 meeting was the first with five new members, three of them signers of the Parents United RI pledge, obliging them “to oppose all efforts to teach our K-12 students any divisive race-based or gender-based theory.”
The first Public Forum speaker questioned how far the pledge-makers would go in opposition to teaching the history of slavery and racism, followed by two pledge-signing Richmond town councilors.
Michael Colasante reprised his white male grievance presentation from the July 13, 2021, School Committee meeting. Seems like 40 years ago, his black suitemate in college didn’t want to eat or play with him. During this season’s telling, he called out one council member whom he had claimed had given him “the cloud eyes” during his 2021 performance. She said she didn’t know what he was talking about, and I doubt anyone else did either.
Then Colasante laid out the only truth about black history anyone needs to know — blacks sold blacks into slavery, white people brought them here, and 350,000 union soldiers lost their lives to free the slaves.
That said, he challenged speaker number one to a verbal duel.
Business included the extension of the memorandum of understanding with the Sandy Hook Promise Foundation, which provides, free of charge, an anonymous crisis tip line for students. On the eve of the 10th anniversary of the Sandy Hook school shooting, three of the new committee members voted to shoot it down.
Larry Phelps, who runs a gun shop, said the program is “a backdoor to politicize the school system” and complained about the organization’s statement that “it’s primarily white males are the ones doing all the shootings.” He brought HIS politics, HIS financial interests, HIS conflicts of interest into the school system. His asked about their funding and number of employees — not a one about the effect of the program on the students.
Polly Hopkins, who championed the defeats of this year’s Chariho budgets, wants to shift the cost to the taxpayers. Claiming that she didn’t want to “burden him with more work,” she would rather the reports go through Richmond Police Chief Johnson’s office, not Sandy Hook. So who exactly would bear the cost of this program — all Chariho taxpayers, or just Richmond’s?
Patricia Pouliot objected because “the organization is active in lobbying anti-gun legislation,” refusing to discern the difference between “anti-gun” and “anti-gun violence,” Pouliot cast her political vote.
In his opening statement in 2021, Colasante explained that critical race theory is like “walking into a very dirty restaurant; you look around, it’s dirty, you look at the help, they’re not very well kept, now it’s your fault if you sit down and you eat there, and it’s your fault if you go back there again.”
Welcome to the new Café Chariho!
Cheryl Latos
Richmond
