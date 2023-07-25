David Floyd’s letter published in the July 22 issue of The Sun (“Sanity needs to prevail to prevent WWIII”) raises several good points with regard to the insane proxy war we are waging with Mr. Putin’s Russia in the Ukraine. Unfortunately, he doesn’t offer any possible solutions to the problem.
A solution to this conflict requires that Ukraine President Zelensky realize that the war will not end simply by pushing Russian forces back to their boundaries, which seems unlikely, and that the American people will at some point come to this realization as well! Mr. Biden and all the proponents of this insane war need to reflect upon this!
A negotiated settlement which will permit Mr. Putin to save face is required. In the past I suggested that the Ukrainian Constitution be rewritten to create a federal state similar to Switzerland which will permit those areas of the country with majority Russian speakers a certain autonomy and a promise that Ukraine will not be permitted to join NATO which is a provocation to Russia as missiles in Cuba were to the United States! The peace of the world since the Second World War has been maintained without the expansion of NATO!
James Georgeady
Pawcatuck
