In today’s economic climate, with groceries, gas, oil and electricity at all-time highs, we are all making sacrifices cutting our personal budgets. It’s now time for the NEA to engage in shared sacrifice.
This year, I’ve heard the usual scare tactics with the rhetoric, “It’s about the kids” and “if this budget fails it will be catastrophic.” You know what’s catastrophic? When seniors can’t pay for their prescription drugs because of outrageous taxes, and young families have to move because their property taxes are too high. If it were REALLY about the kids, the NEA would engage in shared sacrifice and stop passing the bill onto us for unsustainable contracts.The NEA has been negotiating another three-year teacher contract for the past nine months. I ask the taxpayers — who represents YOU during these contract negotiations? The answer? NO ONE represents you. Let that sink in. We pay the bills and no one represents you. They pass these contracts knowing that we have no choice but to pay the bill because the school budget, which includes salaries and benefits representing 83% of this budget, is tied to our property taxes. How would you describe this scenario? I describe it as taxpayer abuse.
I realize that public education is a right that should be supported. But at what cost? We taxpayers are asked for budget increase after budget increase; however, we never get a seat at the negotiating table, but are expected to roll over and fund contracts that include millions and millions in fixed costs. We have no voice at the contract negotiating table, but we have a voice at the voting booth. These budgets are completely unsustainable and I’m not going to sit by while taxpayers are asked to fund more and more, make sacrifices to their own personal budgets, see their taxes increase, while the schools and the unions refuse to engage in shared sacrifice. Why are the terms of the next teacher contract the best kept secret in Chariho? We have a right to know how many millions will be added over the next three years as a result of this teacher contract and we have a right to know BEFORE the April 4 budget vote. I said this publicly one month ago, and I’m still waiting for an answer.
Why can’t we get an answer? Because they know you and I have to pay the bill as the school funding is tied to our property taxes. In the spirit of transparency, be honest with the taxpayers and stop playing budget games. The taxpayers who voted against last year’s budget were portrayed as immoral and heartless. We voted the way we did because the taxpayers are disrespected, disregarded and dismissed time and again. We will be dismissed no more. It’s the NEA’s turn now to sacrifice. Taxpayers, your only recourse is to vote with your wallet. Join the movement at www.forgottentaxpayers.com.
Louise Dinsmore
Richmond
The writer is the chairwoman of the Richmond Republican Town Committee.
