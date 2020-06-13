My girlfriend and I, being middle-aged, read the newspaper differently. We bypass news, entertainment, money, the sports section, and go directly to the obits. (How sad.)
We are both like “sturdy buildings” — somewhat. Our plumbing and heating sometimes goes awry, our joints creak, our floors are now settled, and our glass in our windows fogs, and we know we can count on shingles ... ha!
Some things in life get a little fuzzy. Like when we go to “Dr. One Hour” and he places drops in our eyes to distort everything. That’s to let us know what the world will look like if we don’t buy glasses from him. So we made it out of the office with a pair of industrial-strength bifocals. Then next week it’s back to “Dr. One Hour” trying to focus while he is telling us we have to get used to them — yeah right! Meanwhile, your neck is stiff.
Are you thinking about the whats, whens and hows, or the hereafter ... or perhaps the alternatives?
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
