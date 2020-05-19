After reading the article in Saturday’s Westerly Sun, “Beach town revolt? Seaside town weighs ignoring virus rules,” I felt a response was necessary. It seems that Narragansett Town Council President, Matthew Mannix, is following the pressure we see from mostly fringe groups in other states to open beaches, businesses, and other services rapidly. This pressure is in direct conflict with the recommendations of every scientist and expert in the areas of public health and pandemic response. The effect is almost certainly to be an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases and, of course, the attendant deaths. I suppose people have the right to risk their own lives. But those who flaunt the recommendations are actually risking the lives of many people around them, including their own children, parents, grandparents, and other friends and family, as well as innocent people with whom they may come into contact.
The arguments we hear extend from those who are hurting financially in the environment of business shutdowns to those who tout constitutional “rights” to privacy, assemble, travel, worship, or to engage in a free enterprise economy (among many others). What those who ignore the mandated behavior guidelines are actually doing is exposing themselves and others in their group to COVID-19 infections which then are propagated to dozens or hundreds of others. I am not aware of any civil or constitutional right to endanger, or even kill, other people in the exercise of dangerous behaviors. In fact, there are specific laws prohibiting such behaviors.
The governors, including Gov. Raimondo, mayors, and, yes, town council presidents, are trying desperately to return our societies to a more normal and productive state. They mostly are doing an excellent job of this. But their first obligation is to ensure the safety of all the citizens of their states and the country. They do that by responding to science and the data and to the opinions and recommendations of the experts who know and understand the problem. Flouting their recommendations will only result in a return to the worst of the pandemic’s effects on health and will delay or destroy the economy. People who are frightened or have died will not return the economy to normal.
Kenneth Robbins
Charlestown
