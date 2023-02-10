Regarding the article on the front page of the Feb. 8 edition about Ralph Nader starting a newspaper in Connecticut (“Newspapers dying? Ralph Nader’s giving birth to one”):
I was hoping to not hear about Ralph Nader again. He was the Green Party candidate for president who ran against George W. Bush and Vice President Al Gore in 2000. He refused to throw his support to Al Gore at the end, saying, “It doesn’t matter whether it is a Democrat or a Republican who wins.” Nader garnered just enough votes in certain states to throw the election to Bush.
During his presidency, Bush environmental policy was designed to please his Texas oil and gas friends and contributors. Taking office with the first budget surplus in decades under Bill Clinton, he cut taxes for the wealthy and borrowed hundreds of billions to pay for what historians call the greatest foreign policy disaster in American history by invading Iraq under false pretenses, upsetting the balance of power in the Middle East and increasing the power of Iran. Bush also appointed John Roberts and Samuel Alito to the U.S. Supreme Court. The Roberts Court, in its Citizens United decision, overturned century-old law restricting political spending by corporations; claiming that corporate money is a form of speech and corporations are the same as people when it comes to speech. Opening a flood of corporate money into our democracy has dramatically shifted the American political system toward favoring corporations with regard to tax and regulatory policy. And Samuel Alito ended up writing the opinion that overturned the 50-year-old Supreme Court decision of Roe v. Wade. No difference between Bush and Gore? Really?
Ralph Nader is more responsible than most people for the climate crisis not being addressed earlier, and for damage done to American democracy and freedom since 2000. He should withdraw from the public arena in shame, and deserves to be ignored.
Harvey Perry
Westerly
