Caswell Cooke, my friend just shy of 40 years, is running for state Senate District 38 in November. I sat behind him for five years at St. Pius X Elementary School in Westerly during our formative years, the years when our hopes and dreams actually become inspired and crushed at the same time. “The Wonder Years!”
Caswell was a big talker with an amibitious imagination. Coming to school on Monday talking about his weekend activities; the latest movies, arcade games, and Top 40 hit songs. He is a big Beatles fan! He often talked about being in the choir at Christ Church and the Westerly Community Chorus (under George Kent) — this was important to his world! He would hum and sing his tunes, not really aware that I was sitting behind him. He loves his music!
Caswell often talked with great detail about a party he wanted to have; a festival with live music, rides and a drive-in movie theater! He wasn’t a “less is more” kind of guy! He was a “MORE IS MORE” kind of guy! Kids would make fun of him and want to cut him down and put him in his place. The “Who does he think he is” routine! The kind of ridicule that makes one stop wanting the things that are important to them. He didn’t care what other kids thought or said! He had a vision and faith in himself. For five years I watched him diligently execute, achieve and fail sometimes at the things that mattered to him.
Fast-forward 10 years from grade school and Caswell returned home to Westerly from Boston University and began 25 years of dedicated public service to the community. The list of service is long ... starting with a public access show that promoted artists/ entertainers in Rhode Island’s South County and our beloved Westerly! Becoming a business owner incorporating DJing gigs and a restaurant with Bob Barber, The Seafood Haven. Starting the Misquamicut Business Association that turned a three-month season into a six-month one. The party he described when he was 10 came to fruition with a Spring/FallFest, with a drive-in movie theater, which became a lifeline to the town during the COVID-19 mandates. It enabled the high school graduations and many other social and business activities to resume. Today he is finishing his eighth term as a town councilman. He is a Realtor, a husband and a father. If you want to see what Caswell is up to go to his social media, where he’s connecting people and promoting business, church and civic organizations while governing on the town council.
Caswell is an independent, unaffiliated candidate because he doesn’t fit into a box beholden to the divisive party politics that have America in a stranglehold. He has shown over the past 25 years that he brings people together. He is uniquely qualified, executing creative/artistic solutions for the greater good of the community. He has a faith, a heart and determination no one can teach! Vote for Caswell Cooke on Nov. 8th!
Angela Courtney
Westerly
