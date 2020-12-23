Back in September, I wrote a letter to the editor suggesting that the proposed changes to what a golf course could do with their property, regarding future development, be put before the voters. I would now like to withdraw that suggestion, since, over the past few months, the citizens of Westerly have made their feelings quite clear. They do not want any golf course development whatsoever. This is so apparent that a vote would be redundant, a total waste of town resources.
On Jan. 4, the Town Council should vote to reinstate all of the language pertaining to golf courses to that of the 2010 version of the Comprehensive Plan. By allowing the changes being proposed in the 2020 version, the door to any sort of development, residential or commercial, is swung wide open. We are being assured by our Department of Development Services that we can trust them, and that nothing bad for our town will be permitted. Unfortunately, comments by some members of this department suggest to me that proﬁts for a few at the expense of the rest of us is not out of the realm of possibility. Somehow, their assurance does not make it any easier for me to sleep at night.
At this time, I would like to address just four of the many reasons supporting no change to the Comprehensive Plan regarding golf courses:
1. Rhode Island Law (RIGL §45-22.2) requires all cities and towns to “preserve and protect our open spaces, recreational, historic and cultural resources.” The previous Comp Plans have all categorized golf courses as preserved, recreational, open space. To make changes allowing development (hotels, etc.) would ignore this mandate.
2. To reinforce the premise that golf courses are preserved open space, the Town of Westerly assesses a value of $1.7 million to the land and improvements belonging to the Winnapaug Country Club. This equates to about $17,000 per acre, nowhere near the value of land if zoned for development. In essence a subsidy for not developing has been in place for innumerable years.
3. This new version of the Comp Plan is flawed, due to the involvement of an owner of the Winnapaug Country Club and his attorney in developing the language pertaining to golf courses that would be to their benefit. The interests of the citizens of the Town of Westerly have been compromised. Although what was allowed may or may not be legal, it is certainly not ethical.
4. Deflation of the compassion argument ... Some have expressed a need or desire to help with the financial difficulties of this golf course. Something needs to be made clear here. In 2015 the Winnapaug Country Club was purchased by Winnapaug Hills LLC, a real estate holding company, for the purchase price of $3.7 million, $2 million over its assessed value. Dunn & Bradstreet has them listed as a “part of the hotels, motels, and resort industry”. Notice there is no mention of golf course/recreation in their business descriptions. Can there be any doubt as to why this property was purchased? Was running the golf course in the plans? Or was it real estate speculation, a bet on getting the town to give away a historic treasure and our only public golf course?
Any one of these points is grounds for concern. Together they call for a unanimous rejection of the proposed changes relating to golf courses in the 2020 Comprehensive Plan. I ask this of our newly elected Town Council, for the citizens of today and for the generations to follow.
Walter E. Reynolds
Westerly
