Did you ever go snooping for “skinny” jeans? Today’s styles are designed to make us feel terrible — no matter what size! I was not about to buy jeans that were so tight they had me in a chokehold! My tip — if you can’t sit down or functional normally, do not buy. How can I squeeze my calves into jeans that are 75% stretch? This shopping trip is going to end in exhaustion and depression. (By the way, did I tell you the mall was scented with bacon candles?)
Are we supposed to turn to the Kardashians for fashion and beauty tips? “Real” women don’t look like them.
Let’s talk shoes. Heels are crippling. This makes the shopping process as excruciating as a bad saleswoman. She told us mules (shoes) hide our toes, but lady, they don’t hide our cracked heels, especially this time of the year.
I tried to explain the the sales lady I didn’t like “trashy” clothes — mesh tops, leg warmers, mini-skirts — as I am in my 70s and I am not going to an ‘80s-themed rave. I can’t wear all that junk. I maintain my dignity — ha ha! If I wanted that, I would seek refuge in Frederick’s of Hollywood. Did she think I needed a total makeover?
My advice is: Accept your bodies, ladies. Ankle straps make your legs look thick, and if you have big hips don’t let straight-leg jeans ruin your day. Get a good tailor and buy an expensive pair of jeans. That will make you look good. Anyway, hold back your tears, count to 10, go home, look in your closet ... and proceed to eat that pizza!!!
Gloria J. Birchell
Westerly
