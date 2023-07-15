Robert Chiaradio’s recent attack upon Westerly Town Councilor Kevin Lowther — for singing an African-American hymn as an invocation — requires a response. And shows that we have much to learn about the First Amendment. And that we still have a way to go to achieve religious and racial harmony.
I suggest that the reader link to that hymn (naacp.org/find-resources/history-explained/lift-every-voice-and-sing) to view the lyrics that so offend Mr. Chiaradio. The words are positive. The “victory” mentioned seems to be a goal of victory over intolerance. Mr. Chiaradio shows us that this goal hasn’t yet been fully achieved.
The full lyrics end with “May we forever stand, True to our God, True to our native land.” Mr. Chiaradio might take solace in finding God four times in the hymn. Regardless, the First Amendment prohibits imposing a religious requirement for invocations.
Moreover, the First Amendment commits “to the principle [Times v. Sullivan 1964] that debate on public issues should be uninhibited, robust, and wide-open.” And protects free speech. Even Mr. Chiaradio’s (the court’s exact wording here) “vehement, caustic, and sometimes unpleasantly sharp attacks on government and public officials.”
As a West Point-trained army officer deployed to war zones, Mr. Lowther has served our nation better than most of us. He has fought for the right to express his views. He has brought valuable views to our Town Council. His invocation hymn was respectful, positive, and should get us all thinking. Thank you, Kevin Lowther, for your service.
Philo F. Willetts, Jr.
Westerly
