After reading Jay Lustgarten’s letter to the editor “Honesty, respect needed in society, but not God” in the April 9 issue of The Sun, one has to wonder if he was the victim of some unpleasant events while growing up, for he seems to have a lot of anger pent up inside of him.
From the pen of most letters flows the poisonous ink of derogatory, caustic, and hurtful remarks spewed at those who do not share his ideologies and beliefs. During this COVID-19 pandemic that has hit almost every nation on Earth, people are trying to follow rules to slow the virus down, supporting and praying for those on the front lines, donating goods, services, and money to those in need, checking in on a relative, friend, or neighbor or someone they know who is elderly or alone.
Perhaps Mr. Lustgarten could perform some charitable act — who knows, it may make him shout the words contained in a song by the Godfather of Soul Music, James Brown, “I Feel Good.”
Antonio P. Trebisacci
Westerly
